Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.46.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 221.41% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

