Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $872,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.