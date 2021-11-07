BMO Capital Markets Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$89.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.