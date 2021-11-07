BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$13.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of PSYTF stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

