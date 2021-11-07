BMO Capital Markets Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.16.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

