BMO Capital Markets Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $47.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.16.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
