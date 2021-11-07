BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.52 ($73.55).

BNP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st.

BNP traded up €0.43 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €59.51 ($70.01). 2,996,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.39. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

