Boise Cascade Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of BCC opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 96,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

