BOMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $392,028.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $392,028.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,235.48 or 1.00036991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.55 or 0.00723104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,705 coins and its circulating supply is 897,917 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.