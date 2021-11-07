Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

