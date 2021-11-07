Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.48 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

