Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $839,000 Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,788 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Verastem by 69.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.75 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $497.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

