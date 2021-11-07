Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $858,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

