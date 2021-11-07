Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,791 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

