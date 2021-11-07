Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

