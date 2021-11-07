Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCX stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,628 shares of company stock valued at $231,602 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

