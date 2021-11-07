Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,417 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

