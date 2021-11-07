Bornite Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Constellium accounts for about 2.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth $3,205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter valued at $633,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

