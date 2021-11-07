Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $15.09 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,090,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 6.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $163.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

