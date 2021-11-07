Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE ALK opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.
