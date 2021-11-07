BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.77. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,012,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

