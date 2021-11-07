Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.76. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

