Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DS. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE DS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

