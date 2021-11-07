Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of S&T Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

