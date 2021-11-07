Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 458,092 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

GRTS stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

