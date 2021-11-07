Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 4,187 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EML. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Eastern in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Eastern during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.04.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

