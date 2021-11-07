Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) PT Raised to $192.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

