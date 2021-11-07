Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

BSM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 189,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 296.30%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

