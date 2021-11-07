Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 2,453,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,614. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

