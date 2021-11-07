Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is $1.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

ENTA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. 572,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,456. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 in the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $399,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.