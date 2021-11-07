Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report sales of $619.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.20 million and the lowest is $609.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $269.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.