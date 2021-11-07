Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $13.75 on Thursday. U.S. Century Bank has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

