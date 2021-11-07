Brokerages Expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.08. 655,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,182. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. Adient has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.