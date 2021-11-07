Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report sales of $8.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.49 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $8.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $32.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $35.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,819,000 after purchasing an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,142. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.