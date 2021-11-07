Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.21. 122,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $86.22 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

