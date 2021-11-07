Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,101. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

