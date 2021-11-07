Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 10,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,862. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

