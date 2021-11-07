Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $527.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $544.00 million and the lowest is $516.90 million. Primo Water reported sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,801 shares of company stock worth $6,228,298 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

