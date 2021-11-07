Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNGX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

