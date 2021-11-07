Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NYSE TRU opened at $113.66 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

