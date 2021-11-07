Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $130.86

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $136.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

