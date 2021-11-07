Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $127.83

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

GWRE stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. 281,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,051. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

