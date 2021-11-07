Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT at $272.62

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $175.45 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 649,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

