Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) PT at €10.12

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.12 ($11.91).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B4B3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.76) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.30. The company has a market cap of $34.81 million and a P/E ratio of 40.91.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

