Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 156.75

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

SNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155.40 ($2.03). The company had a trading volume of 198,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.29. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £651.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

