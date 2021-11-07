Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$70.92

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.61 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.38. The stock has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

