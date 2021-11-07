Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $117.60

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.