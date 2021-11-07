Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IART stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

