Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waters Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $11.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

WAT stock opened at $343.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.16. Waters has a 12-month low of $217.67 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

