Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,000 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $802.46 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.72 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $728.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

