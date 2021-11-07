Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GE opened at $108.74 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.68 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

